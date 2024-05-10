ATI (NYSE:ATI) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.97

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.97 and last traded at $61.69, with a volume of 66551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ATI from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ATI in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ATI from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

ATI Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. ATI had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in ATI by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,767,000 after purchasing an additional 594,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,394,000 after acquiring an additional 139,694 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ATI by 839.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,416 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in ATI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,974,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,660,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,345,000 after purchasing an additional 446,027 shares in the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

