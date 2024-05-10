Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Atlanta Braves’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlanta Braves’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

BATRK stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. Atlanta Braves has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.20.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.94 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 11.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 568.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

