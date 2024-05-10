Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Short Interest Update

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Auckland International Airport Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AUKNY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. 362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576. Auckland International Airport has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37.

Auckland International Airport Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1883 per share. This is a boost from Auckland International Airport’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Auckland International Airport’s payout ratio is 60.72%.

Auckland International Airport Company Profile

Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment provides services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.

