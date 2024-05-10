Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading 5.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $16.66. Approximately 1,077,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,227,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVDL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after acquiring an additional 325,774 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the third quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 664,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,234 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 60.2% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 715,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 268,704 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after acquiring an additional 266,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2617.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

