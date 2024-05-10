Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading 5.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $17.14 and last traded at $16.66. Approximately 1,077,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,227,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVDL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.61.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2617.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avadel Pharmaceuticals
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.