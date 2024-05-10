Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.78

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.78 and last traded at $60.67, with a volume of 21140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.20.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,600.4% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 335,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,436,000 after acquiring an additional 322,921 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

