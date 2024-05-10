Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Aveanna Healthcare updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.80.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

