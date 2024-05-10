AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 354755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.33 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%. AvePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In related news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,351,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,620,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 43,061 shares of company stock valued at $343,888 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.49 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

