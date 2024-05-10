Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Gap Down to $27.10

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.10, but opened at $26.40. Avidity Biosciences shares last traded at $25.77, with a volume of 133,638 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.25). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 39.74% and a negative net margin of 2,219.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $1,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,182.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 40,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $980,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $1,796,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,182.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,641 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

