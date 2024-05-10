AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 332.5% in April

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, an increase of 332.5% from the April 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,223,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Trading Down 11.0 %
Shares of AXIM Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. 119,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,711. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
About AXIM Biotechnologies
