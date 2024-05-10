Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXSM. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.92.

Shares of AXSM opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. On average, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 110.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

