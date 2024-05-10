Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33, Zacks reports. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

Bancolombia Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CIB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 206,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $37.15.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.8118 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Bancolombia in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

View Our Latest Report on CIB

Bancolombia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.