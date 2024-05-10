Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33, Zacks reports. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.
Bancolombia Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE CIB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 206,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $37.15.
Bancolombia Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.8118 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.
Bancolombia Company Profile
Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
