Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Raised by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 78.8% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 48,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 21,403 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 70,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.1% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.5% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $38.45. 27,141,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,213,563. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.