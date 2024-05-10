Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the April 15th total of 3,594,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bankinter Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BKIMF remained flat at $6.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $6.91.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

