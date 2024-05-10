Barclays Lowers National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $16.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of EYE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.76. 2,385,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,743. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47. National Vision has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.49 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth approximately $480,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of National Vision by 4.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in National Vision by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

