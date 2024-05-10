Barclays Lowers Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $58.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ZD. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Ziff Davis Stock Down 3.6 %

ZD traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $53.17. 434,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average is $63.02. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.24 and a beta of 1.24. Ziff Davis has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $75.58.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.02. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $389.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ziff Davis will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $504,131.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ziff Davis

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,379 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the third quarter valued at about $893,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 232.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

