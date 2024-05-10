Barrington Research Comments on Henry Schein, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will earn $5.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.62. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of HSIC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.85. The company had a trading volume of 77,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,901. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.35. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Boston Partners grew its position in Henry Schein by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,715,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,446,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,303.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,284,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,947,000 after purchasing an additional 333,855 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

