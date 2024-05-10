Barrington Research Increases Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Price Target to $22.00

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Barrington Research from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.03. 113,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,507. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a market cap of $317.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.59 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 390,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 103,920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 205.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 369.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 71,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 56,584 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 421,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

