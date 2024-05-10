Barrington Research Weighs in on The Marcus Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCSFree Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marcus in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Marcus had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $161.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.75 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCS

Marcus Stock Up 6.5 %

MCS opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Marcus has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a market cap of $377.49 million, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Marcus by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.