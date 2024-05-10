Barrington Research Weighs in on The Marcus Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marcus in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. Marcus had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $161.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.75 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

MCS opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Marcus has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a market cap of $377.49 million, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Marcus by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Marcus by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Marcus’s payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

