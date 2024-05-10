Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BTE. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baytex Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.53.

Baytex Energy Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of BTE traded down C$0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.77. 11,096,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.80. The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.83 and a 52 week high of C$6.37.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.7398601 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

