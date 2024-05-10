Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Piper Sandler

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 30.56% from the stock’s current price.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Beauty Health from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Shares of SKIN opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.43. Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company has a market cap of $444.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Beauty Health will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 377,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 321,898 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $287,000. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter valued at $9,790,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,057,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

