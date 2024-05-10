Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Short Interest Update

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bechtle Stock Performance

Shares of BECTY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.51. 808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738. Bechtle has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.

