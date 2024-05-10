Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $229.40 and a one year high of $287.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.40.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

