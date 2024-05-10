BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.34) EPS.

BeiGene Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $168.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.09. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $126.97 and a 1 year high of $246.82. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.55.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,694.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $6,178,305.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,694.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,781 shares of company stock worth $10,222,381. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BGNE. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BGNE

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.