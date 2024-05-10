BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $67.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.72. The stock had a trading volume of 138,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,985. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 50.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,687,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 906,559 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,298,000 after purchasing an additional 786,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

