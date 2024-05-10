Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s previous close.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Get Integer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITGR

Integer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.30. 71,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.06. Integer has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Integer

In related news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total value of $565,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,658 shares in the company, valued at $527,006.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total value of $565,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,658 shares in the company, valued at $527,006.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,812 shares of company stock valued at $771,956. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Integer by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Integer by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integer by 1.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Integer by 43.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Integer

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.