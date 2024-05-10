Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Berry Global Group updated its FY24 guidance to $7.35 to $7.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.350-7.850 EPS.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

BERY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.78. 781,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,691. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $53.92 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BERY

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.