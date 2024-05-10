Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BILI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.37.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 323,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 77.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 38,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. SIH Partners LLLP boosted its position in Bilibili by 761.2% during the first quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 486,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 429,760 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bilibili during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

