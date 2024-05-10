BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.490-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.0 million-$159.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.5 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.120-2.260 EPS.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.22. 757,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.48, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $69.31.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on BlackLine from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised BlackLine from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.10.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

