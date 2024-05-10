BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.490-0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.0 million-$159.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.5 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.120-2.260 EPS.
Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.22. 757,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.62. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.48, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $47.26 and a 1-year high of $69.31.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $155.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.24 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Kevin B. Thompson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.
