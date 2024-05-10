Blue Owl Capital Co. III Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:OBDE)

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OBDE stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.80. 4,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.24. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Get Blue Owl Capital Co. III alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 67.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital Co. III in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.