Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Bridge Investment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

BRDG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.84. 156,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $828.12 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.55 million. Bridge Investment Group had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $13.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

