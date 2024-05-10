Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $13.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 64.13% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

