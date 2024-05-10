Brokerages Set BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target at $89.00

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 353,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,532,000 after buying an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BWXT opened at $88.92 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.28 and a 200 day moving average of $86.35.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

