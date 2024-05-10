Brokers Issue Forecasts for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.36.

Get CT Real Estate Investment alerts:

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

CT Real Estate Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.