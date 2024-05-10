Brokers Issue Forecasts for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.36.
CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$139.97 million for the quarter.
CT Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
CT Real Estate Investment Increases Dividend
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CT Real Estate Investment
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Will the Biotech Sector Shift From Lagger to Leader?
Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.