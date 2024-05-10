Brokers Set Expectations for Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.59) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences Price Performance

RCUS stock opened at $16.15 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 262.39% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,664,000 after buying an additional 61,040 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $202,720.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,690.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,234.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,211,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,299,981.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $202,720.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,690.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,455 shares of company stock worth $1,014,779 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

