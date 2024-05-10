Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Brookfield has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brookfield has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brookfield to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BN remained flat at $44.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,692. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

