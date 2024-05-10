Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
Brookfield has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Brookfield has a payout ratio of 7.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brookfield to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.
Brookfield Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BN remained flat at $44.25 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,692. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $44.50.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.
Brookfield Company Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
