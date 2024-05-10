Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Brenna Preisser Sells 1,225 Shares

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BC traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.47. 240,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.26. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 31.23%.

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Brunswick by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after buying an additional 42,089 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 224.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 485,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $20,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

