Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Performance
SMRI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,869. The stock has a market cap of $338.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $29.71.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile
