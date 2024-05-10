Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Performance

SMRI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,869. The stock has a market cap of $338.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

