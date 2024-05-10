Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Down 98.7% in April

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the April 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,276,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Buyer Group International Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of BYRG stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,470,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,896. Buyer Group International has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.00.

Get Buyer Group International alerts:

Buyer Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.