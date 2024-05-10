Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Down 98.7% in April

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the April 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,276,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Buyer Group International Trading Down 7.4 %
Shares of BYRG stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,470,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,896. Buyer Group International has a 52-week low of 0.00 and a 52-week high of 0.00.
Buyer Group International Company Profile
