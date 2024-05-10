Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Campbell Soup accounts for about 2.0% of Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 365,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,034,000 after buying an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,157,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,648,000 after purchasing an additional 349,485 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 837,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE CPB traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.94. 1,945,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,783. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.23.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.