Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $48.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.24.

NYSE:RBLX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 21,378,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,953. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $153,497.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 200,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $8,818,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,374 shares of company stock valued at $20,809,338. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,713 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Roblox by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 28,580 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Roblox by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 10.8% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

