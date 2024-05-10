Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Shares of PGY stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 6.55. Pagaya Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00.

In related news, CRO Yahav Yulzari purchased 60,000 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 299,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,938.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Yahav Yulzari bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $610,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 299,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,938.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avi Zeevi acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $310,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,656 shares in the company, valued at $369,039.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 194,807 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,373.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGY. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 43.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth about $38,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

