Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Raised by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 4.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $106,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,063,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $80.32. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

