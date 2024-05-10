Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target Cut to C$190.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$170.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$144.63.

Shares of CTC.A stock traded down C$1.58 on Friday, reaching C$144.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,278. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$126.25 and a 12-month high of C$189.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$133.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$139.11.

In other news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$103.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,490.00. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

