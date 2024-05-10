Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CWB. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.55.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of CWB opened at C$27.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.76. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$22.96 and a 1 year high of C$31.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$289.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.10 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 31.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5834464 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. In related news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total value of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total value of C$47,728.69. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Western Bank

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Stories

