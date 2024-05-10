Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Announces $0.12 — Dividend

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Cannae Stock Performance

NYSE CNNE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 451,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,556. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.91. Cannae has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 53.86%. The business had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cannae will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cannae

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $588,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,824.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,041,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,377,920.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $588,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,824.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 103,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,039 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNNE

Cannae Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.