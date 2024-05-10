Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94), Briefing.com reports. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 53.86%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Cannae Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Cannae stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.91. Cannae has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $22.99.
Cannae Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Insider Transactions at Cannae
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNNE
Cannae Company Profile
Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cannae
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.