Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.94 EPS

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94), Briefing.com reports. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 53.86%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cannae Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Cannae stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.91. Cannae has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $22.99.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Insider Transactions at Cannae

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 30,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $588,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,385,824.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 30,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $588,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,385,824.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 23,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $474,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,829.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

