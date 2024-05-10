CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.30

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 664434 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $767.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 515,399 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CareDx by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,138,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in CareDx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,024,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after acquiring an additional 87,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,628,000.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

