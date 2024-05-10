Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 60,242 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 291,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 40,222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 32.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 247.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,648,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.63. 97,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612,884. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $327.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 296.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

