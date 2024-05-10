Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CARS opened at $18.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $14.82 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $284,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,523,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Cars.com news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,523,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,488 shares of company stock worth $654,361 over the last 90 days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,134,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,292,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cars.com by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Cars.com by 599.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 782,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 670,982 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cars.com by 138.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cars.com by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 86,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

