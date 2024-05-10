CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$83.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCL.B. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.50.
CCL Industries Stock Performance
In related news, Director Tom Peddie sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.03, for a total value of C$85,236.00. In related news, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total transaction of C$48,653.50. Also, Director Tom Peddie sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.03, for a total value of C$85,236.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,799 shares of company stock worth $21,357,228. 11.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
