CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$83.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CCL.B. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$81.50.

Shares of CCL.B traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$70.73. 329,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,159. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$70.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.50. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$52.82 and a twelve month high of C$74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

In related news, Director Tom Peddie sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.03, for a total value of C$85,236.00. In related news, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total transaction of C$48,653.50. Also, Director Tom Peddie sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.03, for a total value of C$85,236.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,799 shares of company stock worth $21,357,228. 11.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

